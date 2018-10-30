Lerato not makoti here - HHP's dad
The family of the late rapper HHP have told his "wife" Lerato Sengadi to get lost.
In a fiery statement released yesterday, family spokesperson Nkululeko Ncana shot down suggestions that Sengadi was HHP's (real name Jabulani Tsambo) widow.
"I would like to put this matter to rest and categorically state on record that Ms Sengadi is not, and was never married to Jabulani. She is not his wife!
"Ms Sengadi is Jabu's ex-fiancée and moved out of his home and his life on her own accord last year. She and her mother were requested to desist from spreading this falsehood.
"As things stand, the Tsambo family reserves its rights should Ms Sengadi continue to peddle these falsehoods."
Ncana confirmed that Sengadi and her mother went to HHP's Randpark Ridge, Johannesburg, house on the day of his passing and requested among others, the deceased's policy documents, bank cards, wallet and cellphone.
"We as a family trying to grapple with Jabulani's death found this extremely outrageous and insensitive, to say the least," Ncana said.
He added that Sengadi and her mother returned to the deceased's home on Saturday as they had not expected HHP's father and aunts to be there.
"Ms Sengadi demanded house keys that she is not entitled to. Before arriving at the house, she had also demanded that Jabulani's domestic worker send her a picture of the medication [the helper had been administered by a doctor after she discovered the star dead in his bedroom]."
Sowetan has learnt that during the surprise visit things boiled to a heated argument between HHP's father, Robert, and Sengadi - who was reduced to tears when he refused to acknowledge her.
"For the first time, Jabu's father told Lerato and her mother to their faces: 'Jabu is my son. I know his things. Don't you think if he was married I would know? Jabu does not have a wife. Jabu was never married'," Sowetan was told.
As the family makes their way to Mmabatho, Mahikeng, for the funeral on Saturday, there will be "24-hour security at the house" to thwart any unauthorised entry.
The insider explained that the lobolo process was initiated two years ago in Soweto, but was never finalised because "Lerato abandoned the process and moved out of the house, taking her belongings."
In April, HHP took to Instagram to hint at a break-up.
"Before you hear it from people, me and my beautiful Motho whom I love so much will not be continuing with our marriage," he captioned a photo of them in happier times.
On Wednesday, when the 38-year-old motswako rapper allegedly committed suicide following his public battle with depression, he was found by the helper.
She first contacted his father and then Sengadi. They both rushed to the house.
Contacted for comment, a woman claiming to be Sengadi's sister picked up the phone and declined to comment on her behalf. Sengadi also ignored our text messages.
Sowetan has been informed that HHP left a will and his entire estate has been left to his son, Leano.
Leano is his son from a previous relationship with Lerato Khanye.
A memorial service will be held at the old Bassline, downtown Joburg, this afternoon. Another one will be held at the Mmabatho Convention Centre in Mahikeng on Thursday.