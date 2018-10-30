Lerato not makoti here - HHP's dad

The family of the late rapper HHP have told his "wife" Lerato Sengadi to get lost.

In a fiery statement released yesterday, family spokesperson Nkululeko Ncana shot down suggestions that Sengadi was HHP's (real name Jabulani Tsambo) widow.

"I would like to put this matter to rest and categorically state on record that Ms Sengadi is not, and was never married to Jabulani. She is not his wife!

"Ms Sengadi is Jabu's ex-fiancée and moved out of his home and his life on her own accord last year. She and her mother were requested to desist from spreading this falsehood.

"As things stand, the Tsambo family reserves its rights should Ms Sengadi continue to peddle these falsehoods."

Ncana confirmed that Sengadi and her mother went to HHP's Randpark Ridge, Johannesburg, house on the day of his passing and requested among others, the deceased's policy documents, bank cards, wallet and cellphone.