News

The designated artist- 4 of Rasta's paintings that got people talking

By Odwa Mjo - 30 October 2018 - 14:25
A portrait of Jabulani "HHP'' Tsambo painted by Rasta at the rapper's memorial service
A portrait of Jabulani "HHP'' Tsambo painted by Rasta at the rapper's memorial service
Image: Via Twitter

Celebrity painter Lebani Sirenje, known to many as Rasta, has evidently secured the tribute tender. He has painted many fallen celebrities and even political figures including Albertina Sisulu, as well as gospel stars Sifiso Ncwane and Lundi Tyamara.

Rasta's infamous paintings have drawn much attention and often backlash from the public. Here's a look at his more infamous work.

Mama Winnie Mandela

After Winnie Madikizela-Mandela died in Apri, Rasta did this painting of the late struggle icon at her home in Orlando East, Soweto 

Image: Twitter

ProKid

When the Soweto born rapper died in August, Rasta presented a portrait of ProKid during his memorial service at Bassline in Newtown. 

Image: Via Twitter

Akhumzi Jezile 

An incomplete portrait of the late TV presenter and actor, spread across social media during the memorial service for Akhumzi at Rhema Bible Church in May. 

Work in progress.
Work in progress.
Image: Via Twitter

HHP

Once again, Rasta lived up to the occasion at the Joburg memorial service of HHP in Bassline, Newtown on October 30.

Rasta depicting HHP at his memorial service.
Rasta depicting HHP at his memorial service.
Image: Via Twitter

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

‘Jabba used to pay me for every show just to hype him up’ - Cassper Nyovest ...
Top gang lawyer Pete Mihalik killed in alleged hit outside child's school
X