The designated artist- 4 of Rasta's paintings that got people talking
Celebrity painter Lebani Sirenje, known to many as Rasta, has evidently secured the tribute tender. He has painted many fallen celebrities and even political figures including Albertina Sisulu, as well as gospel stars Sifiso Ncwane and Lundi Tyamara.
Rasta's infamous paintings have drawn much attention and often backlash from the public. Here's a look at his more infamous work.
Mama Winnie Mandela
After Winnie Madikizela-Mandela died in Apri, Rasta did this painting of the late struggle icon at her home in Orlando East, Soweto
ProKid
When the Soweto born rapper died in August, Rasta presented a portrait of ProKid during his memorial service at Bassline in Newtown.
Akhumzi Jezile
An incomplete portrait of the late TV presenter and actor, spread across social media during the memorial service for Akhumzi at Rhema Bible Church in May.
HHP
Once again, Rasta lived up to the occasion at the Joburg memorial service of HHP in Bassline, Newtown on October 30.