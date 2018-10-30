HHP believed Cassper Nyovest would be the next Lil Wayne

Late rapper HHP saw great potential in Cassper Nyovest and believed that he was destined for greater things.

Long-time friend Seabelo Modibe revealed on Tuesday at HHP's memorial in Newtown, Joburg, just how much HHP loved his musical prodigy Cassper Nyovest.

Although their relationship had more downs than ups in recent years, Modibe told attendees of the memorial service that the two had smoked the peace pipe. HHP, who was found dead at his Randpark Ridge, northern Johannesburg, home last week, will be laid to rest on Saturday.

Modibe described how HHP always spoke highly of Cassper Nyovest, who is arguably one of the biggest artists in South Africa.

Cassper Nyovest’s success could be attributed to HHP, who introduced him to the industry as his hype-man and went on to feature him on some of his songs including Past Time and Wamo Tseba Motho o.

Cassper Nyovest, real name Refiloe Phoolo, went on to start his solo career and got it together after a couple of years when he eventually released his hit single Gusheshe with OKMalumKoolKat.

“Jabba [HHP] if he truly believed in you, he believed in you. I remember the day he wanted a hype-man and opted for Cassper. He went to Mahikeng looking for someone else, this person did not pitch-up but Cassper pitched-up. He called me later telling me that ‘the person I wanted didn’t come but there’s this young boy I liked … but hey, he’s not [all] that but I believe he’s got confidence’,” said Modibe.

“He kept on telling me that ‘this guy [Cassper] is because he told me that he’s going to be bigger than Lil Wayne on our first encounter, I think that’s the guy I want to work with because at least he’ll help me with my own confidence’ because Jabba was not a confident person."