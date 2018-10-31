Dress like the stars: Lorna Maseko and Itumeleng Khune
Lorna Maseko, a celebrity cook, and soccer star Itumeleng Khune are two of South Africa’s most loved media personalities. Maseko’s style is definitive of the modern woman whose look is comfortable and feminine, with hints of glamour. Khune’s day-to-day look can be described as casual and athletic. However, he sometimes makes an appearance in a classic black suit.
If you’re looking to stand out, here are some style tips to incorporate into your own wardrobe this spring and summer season:
Lorna Maseko – Minimal beauty
Steal her style
- Prints and bold colours. Go the classic route and shop for off-the-shoulder tops in bright colours, such as yellow, as well as floral printed maxi dresses.
- Find your signature. Wearing key items, such as headscarves or hairbands, with different looks can help distinguish your style from everyone else’s.
- Switch it up. This might be the time for simple, clean lines; however, this does not mean you can’t shop for sequined or ostrich-feathered dresses. Mix up your wardrobe with over-the-top garments and simple, demure items.
Wardrobe Inspiration:
Itumeleng Khune - Laid back
Steal his style
- T-shirts. Make T-shirts the basis of your style, so shop for solid and printed styles. Pair these with denim and flat-form sneakers.
- Formal wear. The simpler the better - stock up on black, navy and grey suits. Wear these with white shirts and brown or black leather shoes.
- It’s in the bag. If you are always on the go like Khune, be sure to invest in leather duffel bags to carry your essentials and cross-body bags to keep your grooming fixes, such as a lip balm, at hand.
Wardrobe Inspiration:
Stockists:
Charles and Keith, 011 729 5023
Diesel, 011 783 0882
H&M, h&m.com
Mat and May, matandmay.co.za
mrp, mrp.com
Superbalist, superbalist.com
Woolworths, woolworths.co.za