Rapper HHP's memorial service underway

By Emmanuel Tjiya - 30 October 2018 - 12:35
Celebrity funeral artist Lebani Sirenje aka Rasta working on a painting of the late rapper
Image: Emmanuel Tjiya

Veteran musicians DJ Cleo, kwaito icon Kabelo Mabalane, award-winning singer Ntando, actor Mandla Gaduka and TV presenter Luyanda Potwana are just some of the first big arrivals at the memorial service of rapper HHP.

Held at the Newtown Music Factory, formerly Bassline, located in the heart of Johannesburg, the family and close friends of Jabulani Tsambo arrived just after 12:10pm this afternoon.

Celebrity funeral artist Lebani Sirenje aka Rasta has also been spotted among the crowd, while drawing a portrait of the Motswako rapper.

HHP died on Wednesday after allegedly committing suicide at his Randpark Ridge home.

A second memorial service will take place on Thursday in his hometown of Mmabatho, Mahikeng.

He will be buried on Sunday in Mmabatho.

Lerato not makoti here - HHP's dad

The family of the late rapper HHP have told his "wife" Lerato Sengadi to get lost. In a fiery statement released yesterday, family spokesperson ...
6 hours ago

