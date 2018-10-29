Jabba wanted ancestral land back

The late hip-hop star HHP was spearheading a massive land claim on behalf of the Tsambo family at the time of his death last week.

HHP, real name Jabulani Tsambo, took his own life on Wednesday morning in the bedroom of his Weltevreden Park, Joburg, home.

His helper of 14 years from Limpopo made the grisly discovery. The family has asked her identity not to be made public as she was still traumatised and under heavy sedation.

The rapper, who had suffered from depression, had in the past gone public about how he tried to kill himself three times but failed.

The rapper's cousin and family spokesperson Nkululeko Ncana said Jabba, as some referred to the king of Motswako music, was an instrumental cog in the family and always cared about their development.

"There's a farm called Koppieskraal along the N3 highway not far from Heidelberg that we have applied to reclaim. Jabu was the main player in that process because he was steeped in such things that had everything to do with family.

"We have been having meetings on that farm on a monthly basis since the process started about two years ago. The last time we were there, he made a pledge to erect a tombstone on the grave of one of our ancestors buried on that farm," said Ncana.

He said he personally had a meeting with HHP two weeks ago in which the rap star suggested that they establish a family trust to ensure that their children and the generation that would come after them would be well-taken care of.