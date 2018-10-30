'I will not cower, they will not break me' - Lerato Sengadi's letter to HHP

Media personality Lerato Sengadi paid tribute to her late partner Jabulani 'HHP' Tsambo in a letter she read out during the rapper's memorial service at Baseline in Newtown on Tuesday afternoon.

This comes after the rapper's family denied that she was their makoti, saying that she was an 'ex-fiancée who had moved out of his home and his life on her own accord last year.'

Dressed in black, with a doek and big sunglasses, Sengadi was surrounded by industry friends as she read out the following letter:

"I normally spend this day with Jabu because my birthday is tomorrow. I guess this one is a little bit different but I know he will be there," she said before reading the letter.

I’ve lost a husband, my best friend, my road dog, my comedian, my selector, my favourite artist, my scrabble mate, the love of my life. Motho wa ka.

I loved you when you didn’t love yourself, I loved you when you though you didn’t deserve to be loved. I loved you when others thought you were unloveable. I loved you when others were scared to love you.

I fought for you even when I had to be a one woman army against so many that tried to tarnish your name. I loved you through happiness and pain, highs and lows, darkness and light, fear and pride. I find solace in knowing that even in your very, very last breath you knew that.

You were so easy to love that even when you thought it was difficult it wasn’t.

You were and will always be one of the kindest, most selfless and undeniably loving people that God has ever put on this earth.

And your gift of healing through art is undeniable. There will never be another.

I thank God every single day that he chose me to share some of the happiest days of your life. People go through life without finding their soulmates and we found each other….What a blessing.

Our love is one written about in novels, sung about in songs, acted about in movies; it is a love that people can only dream about. I know for sure that God does not make mistakes

I will be as strong for you now and continue to protect you and your legacy in death like I did when you were alive. You know I am a fighter who will stop at nothing to do what is right for you.