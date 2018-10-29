Depression continues to kill local celebrities

The year 2018 has robbed South Africa of many young and talented stars, from musicians, actors and academics.

Most tragic is that these personalities who had battled serious depression left their families, fans and the public bereft and shocked after they committed suicide. The SA music industry has once again lowered its flag this week, as they mourn the passing of hip-hop legend Jabulani Tsambo, better known as HHP in the music circles, after he allegedly committed suicide at his house on Wednesday.

It is said the 38-year-old rapper's last words were: "I'm depressed. I'm going out of control. I'm losing it." HHP died at the time he had just released his EP Feels Good To Be Back through Universal Music two weeks ago, and was on a promotional radio tour.

This tragic incident happens when the entertainment industry is still mourning the passing of award-winning actress Shoki Mokgapa, who also committed suicide last month. The 34-year-old was also struggling with clinical depression.