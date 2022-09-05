×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Columnists

MPHO NGOEPE AND SAMUEL MOJAPELO | SA urgently needs to develop a culture of literacy

Language competence key to education, jobs and service delivery

By Mpho Ngoepe and Samuel Mojapelo - 05 September 2022 - 08:10

As we celebrate LiteracyMonth with International Literacy Day on  Thursday, under the theme “Transforming Literacy Learning Spaces”, it is an opportunity to rethink the importance of creating spaces for literacy to build resilience and ensure quality and inclusive education for all.

A recent skills audit by the provincial department of co-operative governance in KwaZulu-Natal, which found that 298 of the province’s 1,944 councillors do not have adequate writing and reading skills, is scary. This means service delivery where these councillors are based is affected. We should invest more in building a literacy ecosystem that will help learners at schools and members of communities learning how to read and write...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

WATCH | 'No kettle, no court’: Alleged parliament arsonist Zandile Mafe refuses ...
Parliament doesn't back down to Ramaphosa's response on Phala Phala game farm ...