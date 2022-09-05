MPHO NGOEPE AND SAMUEL MOJAPELO | SA urgently needs to develop a culture of literacy
Language competence key to education, jobs and service delivery
By Mpho Ngoepe and Samuel Mojapelo - 05 September 2022 - 08:10
As we celebrate LiteracyMonth with International Literacy Day on Thursday, under the theme “Transforming Literacy Learning Spaces”, it is an opportunity to rethink the importance of creating spaces for literacy to build resilience and ensure quality and inclusive education for all.
A recent skills audit by the provincial department of co-operative governance in KwaZulu-Natal, which found that 298 of the province’s 1,944 councillors do not have adequate writing and reading skills, is scary. This means service delivery where these councillors are based is affected. We should invest more in building a literacy ecosystem that will help learners at schools and members of communities learning how to read and write...
