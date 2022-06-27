Education and training for excluded youth will revive SA’s economy

Community programmes and colleges have a crucial role to play in this project

With Youth Month coming to an end this week, it is important to revisit the crucial issue of how we can provide the most appropriate system of education, one that would enable young people to live up to their best potential.



As things stand, our education regime is theoretically anchored to produce service workers who can administer organisations and systems. A large part of this labour entails communications and commercial exchange over a technologically driven process...