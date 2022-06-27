Education and training for excluded youth will revive SA’s economy
Community programmes and colleges have a crucial role to play in this project
With Youth Month coming to an end this week, it is important to revisit the crucial issue of how we can provide the most appropriate system of education, one that would enable young people to live up to their best potential.
As things stand, our education regime is theoretically anchored to produce service workers who can administer organisations and systems. A large part of this labour entails communications and commercial exchange over a technologically driven process...
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Commenting is subject to our house rules.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.