Education drives both wealth and the chances of living to a ripe old age
'In the end it is not the years in your life but the life in your years that count'
By Nathaniel Lee - 13 July 2022 - 10:00
It is often said that old age is a reward for living well. According to Psalms 90:10 “the days of our years are threescore years and ten, and if by reason of strength they be fourscore years, … it is soon cut off, and we fly away.” The preordained lifespan for humans is 70 years and 80 for those blessed with longevity.
Recently, Sir Paul McCartney of the Beatles fame celebrated his 80th birthday by staging a mainline act at the Glastonbury Festival in England. He was joined on stage by 78-year-old rocker Bruce Springsteen and together they had the 100,000-strong crowd on their feet. In London, another septuagenarian, Sir Mick Jagger of the Rolling Stones rolled back the years during one of the Stones’ latest tour dates...
