Academy seeks to unleash wealth creation potential of stokvels
Skenjana says plan is for sustainable, generational wealth generation
By Nomvelo Masango - 10 August 2022 - 07:47
Throughout history, the concept of a stokvel has been largely consumer-based. For many years, groups of people have come together to save towards a particular goal.
From basic household items to big purchases, stokvels have always enabled ordinary people to better afford their needs and desires. However, in recent years, more of the R45bn industry’s massive potential has been realised and is gradually being tapped into...
