Columnists

NHLANHLA MOSELE | SA’s legacy must include our Struggle martyrs, heroes

By Nhlanhla Mosele - 20 July 2022 - 08:52

SA’s struggle legacy must go beyond Nelson Mandela and be inclusive of all our martyrs. In SA, there is this peculiar mania about Mandela and his exaggerated legacy that has become a profitable brand for capitalists.

Undeniably, the picture South Africans have of Mandela is of an almost saintly figure, the faultless “father of the nation”. It is accompanied by the myth that Mandela led the emancipation of SA from white minority rule, before became the country’s first black president. ..

