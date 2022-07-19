×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

More than 17,000 mother-tongue books for parents and pupils

Mandela month roadshow to encourage more reading

19 July 2022 - 12:04
Mpho Koka Journalist
Stock photo.
Stock photo.
Image: YULIA GROGORYEVA/123RF

The basic education department, in partnership with the National Reading Coalition and the National Education Collaboration Trust, will celebrate Mandela month by providing 17,200 mother-tongue storybooks to pupils and parents.

This is an effort to create awareness about reading and expand access to storybooks in the nine indigenous languages in the country.

NRC project manager Bailey Nkuna said the organisation will go on a national roadshow to encourage children to read.

“The world currently faces a reading challenge where children struggle to read for meaning. SA, while being no exception, has the additional challenge of resource-poor communities associated with low parental literacy and insufficient exposure to reading books.

“Since its inception in 2019, one of the fundamental principles of the NRC is to mobilise access to reading resources in communities where they are needed the most so that learners can read with understanding.

UJ students play their part on Mandela Day

A group of University of Johannesburg (UJ) students donated blankets and cooked for the elderly at an old age home on Monday as their way of giving ...
News
7 hours ago

“To this effect, the NRC will embark on a roadshow in all nine provinces during Mandela month to galvanise communities to ‘drop all and read’ through various activities,” said Nkuna.

The NRC will run its campaign this Mandela month under the theme “Do what you can, with what you have, where you are”.

“The campaign will seek to bring to life this call by encouraging churches, communities and schools to drop all and read a book as a way to empower themselves. Reading is the most fundamental skill that learners need to achieve their full potential. It is empowering, it helps them to develop cognitively, it creates social cohesion and it’s enjoyable,” said Nkuna.

Some of the activities the NRC will run include enabling access to indigenous stories for 5,000 parents from 15 churches, who will be able to read to their children at home and helping 40 people to access virtual reading clubs.

kokam@sowetan.co.za

Google Translate adds 24 new languages, including Sepedi and Tsonga

Google says it has added 24 languages to Google Translate, including two more official South African languages, Sepedi and Tsonga.
News
2 months ago

Black parents need to review their trust in English in education

The mentality that we need English to succeed is destroying many parents in SA and they mislead their children.
Opinion
5 months ago

Tanzanian novelist Gurnah wins 2021 Nobel for depicting impact of colonialism, migration

Tanzanian novelist Abdulrazak Gurnah won the 2021 Nobel Prize in Literature "for his uncompromising and compassionate penetration of the effects of ...
News
9 months ago

Here's an opportunity for authors to get their children’s stories published

Nal’ibali, a national reading-for-enjoyment campaign to spark children’s potential through storytelling and reading.
SebenzaLIVE
10 months ago

Universities collaborate to promote indigenous languages

A group of subject specialists will be appointed at four SA universities to receive training on how to teach students in indigenous African ...
News
11 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

'Show their faces!' Supporters of murdered e-hailing driver speak after ...
Alleged CCTV footage of Ramaphosa burglary released