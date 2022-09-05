Nkwe's study guide helps learners ace accounting

A young man who excelled in business studies in matric refused to let unemployment crush him – instead, he found a way to use his natural skills to give back to society while also earning a living.

When Tumisang Nkwe (28) from Taung in the North West realised his Department of Social Development internship was ending, he decided to put his talents to use and write accounting, business studies and economics study guides for high school learners.

When he could not find a publishing company willing to print his guides, he started his own academic publishing company, called TANE Education, in 2017 – which he funded from his savings.

“The reason I chose these subjects is that I had passed business studies and economics with distinctions in matric and wanted to help other learners to earn distinctions in the same disciplines,” says Nkwe.

The guides are easy to understand and affordable, he says. Nkwe’s study guides cost R200.

TANE education now publishes business studies, economics, accounting and mathematical literacy guides, and plans to add geography, physical science, life sciences, agriculture and mathematics.

To promote his guides, Nkwe built relationships with schools and offered his products. Learners in over 50 schools across the North West, Northern Cape and Gauteng now use his study guides.

Nkwe is working on establishing a digital platform called LearnFlix, which will enable school learners to access TANE learning material online.

The young go-getter has also published his own book, Don’t Take Your Dreams to the Cemetery, to remind people to live life to the fullest.

His advice for learners and the matric class of 2022, is: “Education can only take you so far; however, you have the responsibility to create the life that you desire. Matric results do not determine your future – that duty lies with you.”

His study guides are available from selected bookshops or directly from TANE. Send an email to tumisang.abednigo@gmail.com.

-This article was originally published in the GCIS Vuk'uzenzele.