Socioeconomic nightmare faced by youth demands drastic action
SA’s young people hardest hit by unemployment
The Youth Day commemorations have come and gone but discussions about the plight of youth in this country continue. When the youth of 1976 took to the streets in what would be called the Soweto uprising, they turned about an anti-apartheid struggle that was becoming redundant and galvanised the nation and the world to infuse urgency in pushing for the end of apartheid.
About 46 years after the youth of 1976 made the ultimate sacrifice, the young people of SA are living in the most unequal country in the world according to the World Bank. Twenty-eight years after the democratic breakthrough, the young people of this country have not reaped the fruits of democracy but are living in a socioeconomic nightmare. The youth unemployment rate remains at a staggering 65.5%...
