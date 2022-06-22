Corruption 'one of biggest hurdles to development of rule of law in Africa'

Corruption, government inefficiency and a lack of transparency and accountability are the biggest hurdles to the development of the rule of law in Africa.

This is the central finding in a first-of-its-kind survey of legal professionals in 24 African countries, conducted by online legal news platform Africa Legal and provider of legal, regulatory and business information LexisNexis SA.

In the inaugural report, titled “Advancing the Rule of Law in Africa 2021/22", the companies surveyed more than 280 legal professionals — from private practice lawyers and in-house counsel to government employees and members of the judiciary — to understand what the rule of law means in practice and its level of development.

The report’s authors said Africa has long struggled with the problems caused by an underdeveloped rule of law. They said investors are reluctant to finance projects, unsure if contracts will be honoured.

They said access to justice is often lopsided, favouring the wealthy and well-connected.

And corruption is widespread. “According to Transparency International’s Corruption Perceptions Index, of the 10 countries perceived to be the most corrupt in the world, six are in Africa.”