SOWETAN | Fix bad governance, not potholes
By Sowetan - 05 September 2022 - 08:07
Nothing says we are firmly in a silly season of electioneering than seeing images of a head of state, who is seeking re-election, campaigning by fixing a pothole on a dirt road, in one of the country’s worst governed towns.
It would be funny if it was not a tragic indication of how gullible the ANC believes we, as a nation, are. ..
SOWETAN | Fix bad governance, not potholes
Nothing says we are firmly in a silly season of electioneering than seeing images of a head of state, who is seeking re-election, campaigning by fixing a pothole on a dirt road, in one of the country’s worst governed towns.
It would be funny if it was not a tragic indication of how gullible the ANC believes we, as a nation, are. ..
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos