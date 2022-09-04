Cape Town libraries lose R3m in books, DVDs and study guides

The grade 12 geography study guide, Cinderella, Jack and the Beanstalk, Alice in Wonderland and Little Red Riding Hood topped the list of missing items, she said.

“During this week we want to encourage our patrons to view reading as a fun activity and to encourage them to incorporate reading into their daily lives. It is a pleasure being denied to many when items are not returned.”

Van der Ross said the amnesty will allow patrons to return overdue books and other items without paying a fine and that International Literacy Day on Thursday highlights the changes and improvements being made worldwide in literacy development.

“Improving literacy is an integral part of our efforts to close the inequality gap in education and eradicate poverty. The theme for this year's International Literacy Day is 'Transforming Literacy Learning Spaces' and gives us the opportunity to consider the importance of our libraries as literacy learning spaces,” said Van der Ross.

