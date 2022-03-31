Just desserts for Mani. More, please

It was not items necessary to survive that she splurged on, but those of luxury. Therefore, her actions were inspired by greed and not need.

These were the stinging words of East London regional court magistrate Twanette Olivier yesterday when she sentenced Walter Sisulu University student Sibongile Mani to five years in jail.

Mani stole over R800,000 of the R14m mistakenly deposited into her account by IntelliMali, an agency contracted by the National Student Financial Aid Scheme to process payments to beneficiaries. The money was paid to her account in 2017.

Her conviction and subsequent sentencing has divided public opinion. Many pity her as a young woman who got caught up in the systemic incompetence that was not of her own doing but that of the funding scheme.

Others further argue that it is unfair and unjust for her to be convicted and sentenced when such accountability has not been enforced on many leaders in our country facing allegations of wide scale corruption.

Both these assertions miss the point. The fact that the funds spent by Mani were deposited into her account does not absolve her from legal liability for having unduly spent money she knew was not hers.