Department grilled over water, sanitation failings

Newly appointed director-general Sean Phillips told the NCOP that many municipalities across the country continued to fail to deliver water and sanitation services to national norms and standards and that the situation was deteriorating

The water and sanitation department was on Tuesday grilled over its multiple shortcomings in the delivery of water and sanitation services to communities, in the National Council of Provinces (NCOP).



This was part of the council’s provincial week which is aimed at assessing the bottlenecks that hampered the state’s capacity to respond to the service delivery needs of communities...