ANC in KZN 'treats anything to do with the name Mangosuthu Buthelezi as venom', says IFP

The IFP in KwaZulu-Natal has described plans by the provincial government to build a precinct that will house the legislature as wasteful, unnecessary and an attempt to erase the legacy of its founder Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi.

IFP leader Velenkosini Hlabisa said on Tuesday that building a new government precinct in Pietermaritzburg as proposed by the provincial government led by the ANC would be a duplication, as this infrastructure already exists in Ulundi.

“Government already owns a state-of-the-art facility in Ulundi, which was inherited from the erstwhile KwaZulu-Natal government. The facility has got enough state-of-the-art space for the legislature sittings and offices.

“The IFP acknowledges that both Ulundi and Pietermaritzburg are of historical significance to various sections of our community in the province, thus, [neither] should be treated as superior to the other,” Hlabisa explained.

The plan to develop a government precinct in Pietermaritzburg was first presented two years ago to the public works portfolio committee and was recently mentioned by premier Sihle Zikalala during his state of the province address as a project that is on the cards.