South Africa

Joburg City ramps up efforts to collect money owed

As the City of Johannesburg embark on an aggressive campaign to collect money owed for services, Diepsloot, Midrand, Soweto, Orange Farm and Lenasia have emerged as some of the areas which account for the bulk of the R38bn debt on its books

16 March 2022 - 08:29
Mpho Koka Journalist

As the City of Johannesburg embark on an aggressive campaign to collect money owed for services,  Diepsloot, Midrand, Soweto, Orange Farm and Lenasia have emerged as some of the areas which account for the bulk of the R38bn debt on its books. 

Last month the city ramped up its efforts to collect what is owed  through disconnecting water and electricity to businesses and homes in arrears. The metro said most of the debt owed was for water and sewer services...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

‘Putin is no political skunk’ says ANC as DA calls for strong action from SA
Malema vs Lamola: Shouting match at JSC hearings as Zondo interviews for chief ...