Joburg City ramps up efforts to collect money owed

As the City of Johannesburg embark on an aggressive campaign to collect money owed for services, Diepsloot, Midrand, Soweto, Orange Farm and Lenasia have emerged as some of the areas which account for the bulk of the R38bn debt on its books

Last month the city ramped up its efforts to collect what is owed through disconnecting water and electricity to businesses and homes in arrears. The metro said most of the debt owed was for water and sewer services...