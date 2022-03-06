Kouga municipality water safe to drink

The water supply in the Kouga municipality is safe to drink and was not affected by the contamination crisis that recently rocked Nelson Mandela Bay.

The DA’s Tsitsi-Kouga constituency leader, Retief Odendaal, said confirmation on the state of the water in Kouga was given by the metro’s acting executive director for infrastructure and engineering, Joseph Tsatsire.

This after the DA submitted questions to the metro’s acting city manager on February 23.

Tsatsire confirmed in a written reply that Kouga’s water was safe to drink because the supply came from the Churchill and Impofu dam treatment facilities, and that these complied with SANS241 — which specifies the quality of acceptable drinking water, defined in terms of microbiological, physical, aesthetic and chemical determinants.

The metro has previously indicated that the Grassridge water treatment works was the cause of the water contamination.