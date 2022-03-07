Let us all join forces in conserving water

SA a resource-scarce country

The right to water and sanitation is a fundamental human right that is provided for in the Bill of Rights.



Chapter 2 of the Constitution of SA provides that: “Everyone has the right to have access to sufficient food and water.” In order to give effect to this right, Parliament has enacted the Water Services Act 108 of 1997. The purpose of this Act is to provide for the right to basic water supply and basic sanitation services...