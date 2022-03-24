President Cyril Ramaphosa woos business leaders to invest in SA

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday turned on the charm as he called on global business leaders to join SA on its journey of economic reconstruction and recovery.

“As investors, you need to know that your investments are secure, that the operating environment is stable, and that you are supported by policy certainty and regulatory safeguards,” he said.

Speaking during the fourth SA Investment Conference in Sandton, Ramaphosa said it’s been nearly four years since the country embarked on its ambitious drive to raise R1.2-trillion in new investment over a five-year period.

“Despite the impact of the pandemic, by the time of the third SA Investment Conference in 2020, we had raised a total of R774bn in investment commitments.”

SA is two-thirds of the way to reaching its target, he said.

“Of the R774bn committed, around R316bn has so far been invested. Of the 152 investment pledges, 45 projects have been completed. A further 57 are under construction.”

A total of 15 have been put on hold, in several cases due to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.