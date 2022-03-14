Presidential imbizo promises a government that is close to its people

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s inaugural presidential imbizo at the weekend was characterised by pleas and promises.

Community members from surrounding areas in the Ngaka Modiri Molema district in Mahikeng gathered in a marquee at the Mmabatho stadium, hoping to get a glimpse of SA’s first citizen. More importantly, they desperately wanted to be heard.

What began as a structured way of raising issues almost resulted in a stampede when frustrated residents fought over the roving microphone, pushed one another and screaming for attention because they wanted to speak to Ramaphosa.

One resident, Mmabatho Moanakwena, begged and pleaded with Ramaphosa and co-operative governance and traditional affairs minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma to provide her with a tractor so t she can farm her 46 hectares of land.

“I am here to ask for a tractor. I have 46 hectares of land, I have water. Please help me. I am begging Mr President, please help me.”

Another resident told Ramaphosa Mahikeng was a shadow of its former self.

“Welcome to the ghost down Mr President.”

Reading out her list of demands, the woman reminded Ramaphosa of the pledges made during his state of the nation address in February.

Other issues raised related to schools, clinics, potholes, unemployment, crime, housing and lifting the section 100 administration in the province.