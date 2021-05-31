Peoples paper continues to strive to be your voice in telling your stories

In April my colleague, Promise Marupeng, received a call from a community member in Delmas, Mpumalanga. The woman was inviting her to cover a march by the community against what they said was a history of poor management and the neglect of patients at Bernice Samuel Hospital.

The latest trigger was a case of a month-old baby whose arm had to be amputated after it was severely infected through a drip administered at the hospital.

The baby had been admitted for a tummy bug a few days before. Upon arrival, Marupeng found angry community members led by civil society formations to deliver a memorandum of grievances to the hospital leadership.

The claims in the memorandum were shocking.

It listed a number of former patients who had allegedly suffered, at times permanent damage, at the hands of hospital staff.

We reported the story of the day and then later began the hard slog of journalism.

We tracked down some of the people behind the claims of neglect to verify that indeed their stories were real. What we found was horrid.

One of the worst cases was that of a young woman who was admitted for a bladder infection, misdiagnosed with cervical cancer and her operation botched so badly that her bladder was punctured and she now has to make use of adult nappies for self-care.