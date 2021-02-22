Voters no longer believe their choice makes a difference

Electoral numbers do not always reflect majority feeling

Let me confess. I voted for the first time ever in the 2019 general elections. Before that I had never set foot inside a voting booth. This is because by the time I was able to make a relatively informed decision about our electoral options, I was already an aggrieved citizen who was fed up with the lies and thieving of the ANC and utterly unconvinced by the opposition.



My apprehension was even worse for municipal elections. With compelling reasons, I would fiercely defend my right not to vote, including that my vote would not move the needle either way. Below is an example of why I was wrong. About two weeks ago Gauteng MEC Lebogang Maile announced yet another intervention into the Emfuleni municipality in Sedibeng, Gauteng...