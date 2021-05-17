Columnists

Practices rooted in violence have no place in a constitutional democracy

Mob justice is a first step on the slippery slope of the road to tyranny

17 May 2021 - 07:10

Three weeks ago Mandla Tsotetsi was beaten within an inch of his life by members of the Qalabusha community in Daveyton on the East Rand. 

They allegedly found him stealing furniture from someone’s home. ..

