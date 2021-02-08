Columnists

Obsession with JZ and Juju's meeting proof we're happy to play role of spectators

SA must begin looking beyond trappings of narcissistic politics

08 February 2021 - 09:30

If there’s one thing about us South Africans it is that we really love a good spectacle. 

Since Wednesday, our public discourse has been dominated by a meeting of two politicians who have had a love-hate-love-again relationship for the past decade and a half. ..

