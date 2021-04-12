South Africa

Delmas residents protest against negligence at local hospital

12 April 2021 - 11:44

Angry community members in Delmas have embarked on a march to the Bernice Samuel Hospital following a recent incident where a baby's arm had to be amputated after alleged negligence by staff members.

