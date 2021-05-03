Meaningless power plays designed only to distract us from looting project

ANC preys on our acceptance of low leadership standards in the party

One of the things the ANC has successfully done in this country was to make us accept, even unwittingly, its consistent lowering of standards of leadership as though it were normal .



Just the other day we listened to Mosebenzi Zwane, an MP, telling the state capture commission that when he was a cabinet minister he appointed advisers whose background or qualifications he did not know purely on the basis that they had a proper understanding of the ANC...