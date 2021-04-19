Botched operations among grievances
Delmas community rises up against 'hospital of horrors'
For seven months Mandisa Mkhumbeni has had to rely on adult nappies after a botched operation that left her with a punctured bladder.
Mkhumbeni is among 10 families from Delmas, Mpumalanga, who have handed over a memorandum of grievances to the Mpumalanga department of health demanding action be taken against staff at the notorious Bernice Samuel Hospital...
