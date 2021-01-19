Lifestyle audits for journalism personalities necessary in future, says Sanef

State must play big role in sustainability of media

A report into ethical challenges facing South African journalism has recommended that funding from the public purse should play a greater role in ensuring the sustainability of the media industry.



This was among 69 recommendations made by an independent panel in an inquiry led by retired judge Kathleen Satchwell which was commissioned by the South African National Editors Forum (Sanef) last year...