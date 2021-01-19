Lifestyle audits for journalism personalities necessary in future, says Sanef
State must play big role in sustainability of media
A report into ethical challenges facing South African journalism has recommended that funding from the public purse should play a greater role in ensuring the sustainability of the media industry.
This was among 69 recommendations made by an independent panel in an inquiry led by retired judge Kathleen Satchwell which was commissioned by the South African National Editors Forum (Sanef) last year...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.