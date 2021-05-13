Notorious Bernice Samuel Hospital accused of negligence again
Family demands answers after 'recovering' relative is found dead
A Mpumalanga family went for days believing that their relative was recovering well at a hospital in Delmas, only to find her decomposed body in the morgue a week later.
The Simelane family from Botleng township has told of their trauma which saw them view several bodies as they were searching for their relative, Deliwe Simelane, 57, who they took to the notorious Bernice Samuel Hospital on April 25...
