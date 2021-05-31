South Africa

Limpopo mom arrested for allegedly beating 11-month-old baby to death

31 May 2021 - 09:38
A Limpopo woman is behind bars after allegedly beating her toddler son to death.
A Limpopo woman is behind bars after allegedly beating her toddler son to death.
Image: 123RF/Arthit Marsing

A Limpopo mother is under arrest after allegedly beating her 11-month-old  child to death, said provincial police.

Police spokesperson Brig Motlafela Mojapelo said community members had tried to come to the child’s rescue but failed. The incident happened in Halambani Tswinganani village on Sunday.

“It is alleged a 42-year-old woman locked herself and her 11-month-old baby inside a hut and started beating him. Local community members reportedly heard the frantic cries of the baby and rushed to the house,” said Mojapelo.

Grieving mom of four 'sick' of seeing estranged 'killer' husband

The wife of Lucas Phasha, who is accused of murdering his four children, has told the Limpopo High Court that facing her estranged husband makes ...
News
1 month ago

“After realising the door was locked, they broke it open and rescued the badly injured baby from his mother. The baby was rushed to the local Lambani Clinic but was unfortunately declared deceased on arrival,” Mojapelo said.

Police said it was not immediately clear why the woman had brutally beaten her baby.

She was expected to appear in court soon.

Following the incident, community members threatened to take action.

Police commissioner Lt-Gen Thembi Hadebe called on the community to refrain from doing so.

“We strongly warn community members in that part of our province to desist from taking the law into their own hands as this would make them criminally liable. They must instead give police space to legally deal with this gruesome incident”, said Hadebe.

TimesLIVE

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Boulders’ cold shoulder: Ndebele activist continues cultural revival fight
201k deaths and counting: What we know so far about India’s deadly second ...