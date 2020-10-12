Columnists

Marches moot as Cosatu, ANC are joined at the hip

By Prince Mashele - 12 October 2020 - 09:31

Last Wednesday, Cosatu led a united front of SA’s biggest labour federations, marching through our cities to demand mainly four things: ending corruption, salary increases for civil servants, job creation, and an end to women abuse.

Government has been given 14 days to address the demands or face a new reality of a perennial series of strikes...

