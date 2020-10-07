'Workers are facing many battles'

Cosatu president Zingiswa Losi has warned workers not to allow themselves to be used to protect those charged with corruption.

Losi was speaking in Pretoria outside the offices of Treasury on Tuesday during the labour federation's national strike in which hundreds of workers delivered a memorandum to three departments.

"We are not going to be mobilised as workers on certain cases of certain individuals where it's said we should do vigils at courts, we shouldn't allow that comrades," Losi said.