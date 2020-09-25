Don't spend Prasa money on SAA, Cosatu warns

Cosatu says it will fight any plans to shift money from the coffers of the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) to fulfill government's commitment of at least R10-billion bailout for a new viable SAA airline at the expense of the poor.



The National Treasury announced this week that it had found money to fulfill its commitment to provide funding for a new airline as part of a business rescue plan adopted in July. ..