National strike pressures president to pay political bills
A litmus test for the president
“We are public servants. Stop treating us like glorified slaves.”
This is the message screaming from Cosatu posters ahead of tomorrow’s national strike against corruption, retrenchments, gender-based violence and what the federation says is an attack on collective bargaining...
