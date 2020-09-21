ANC stands by Limpopo premier Stan Mathabatha
The ANC in Limpopo has defended premier Stan Mathabatha against calls by party's alliance Cosatu that he step down for being soft on corruption.
Cosatu in Limpopo resolved to call for Mathabatha to resign after it said he failed to fight corruption and show leadership...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.