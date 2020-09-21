South Africa

ANC stands by Limpopo premier Stan Mathabatha

21 September 2020 - 07:23

The ANC in Limpopo has defended premier Stan Mathabatha against calls by party's alliance Cosatu that he step down for being soft on corruption.

Cosatu in Limpopo resolved to call for Mathabatha to resign after it said he failed to fight corruption and show leadership...

