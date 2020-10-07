We will listen and we will act, ministers promise as Cosatu strikes

Labour & employment minister Thulas Nxesi and his transport counterpart Fikile Mbalula have promised to address concerns that trade federation Cosatu raised during widespread protests on Wednesday.

Reading a memorandum outside the National Treasury headquarters in the Pretoria CBD on Wednesday, Cosatu president Zingiswa Losi said the government and the private sector had demonstrated that they did not care about workers.

“We are saying, 'Workers of the world unite! You have nothing to lose,'” she said.

“It is important that today becomes the unity of workers in the country. We are pursuing the struggles of workers in the working class. It is for the first time in the country that all workers are united under the same banner of workers in struggle.”