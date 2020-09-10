Samwu president John Dlamini dies after short illness

The South African Municipal Workers’ Union (Samwu) president John Dlamini died on Thursday morning after a short illness.

He was 53.

The union said Dlamini, a policeman by training and service, was elected councillor at the borough of Howick municipality, which is now the Umgeni local municipality, in the early 90s.

Dlamini also served as the council's deputy council clerk (deputy mayor).

Years later, Dlamini was elected the union’s regional secretary and deputy provincial chairperson and ultimately the union's KwaZulu-Natal provincial chairperson.

He also served as the Cosatu deputy provincial chairperson in the province.