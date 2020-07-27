Hold on to hope as we get through this one step at a time

"One of the things I miss about being in my 20s is how bold I was in my convictions about myself and my capabilities. The gift of hindsight tells me it was naivety, but it is a feeling I miss none the less. What felt like guts back then, I now know, was a life lived with a seasoning of recklessness.

"It really was the best and worst of times, the best because we really were having fun and the worst because we really had no idea or clue about anything. Oh, the dawn of adulthood! When we could still party from Thursday to Monday and not skip a beat. Now, if you party one Friday you will only be able to get out of bed on Monday if you are lucky.

"There are many misconceptions that one holds about life in their early 20s. But allow me to talk about these two. One, that you eventually figure life out and live happily ever after, and that when you are an adult you stop needing your parents.

"I am 34 years old, and have come to realise the hilarity in the lies I fed myself when I was younger. As delicious as they were, they were still lies. I am midway to 40, a mother and have nothing figured out."

I wrote these words two years ago, I am 36 now. And I hate to say, that nothing is still figured out. I am still out here wondering what if the grand plan as I imagine it will ever come together in the way I imagined.

But I am somewhat lucky; even though Covid-19 makes it difficult to run one, I still have a business. While every day is a struggle, I am not altogether hopeless.