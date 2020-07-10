Local Governance is falling into a sinkhole of irrelevance

Thirdly local government was designed to contribute to the cause of building social capital through providing community leadership and vision.

This is the core of the governance framework within municipalities and out of this the legislation that governs this sphere was born. In such a context, a lack strong governance system, accountability became, and is still is, a swear word. This is exemplified by the fact that; reports are never done properly and finances are not used as per the requirement of the Municipal Finance Act. This is one of the concerns expressed by the AG report: “We should be concerned about the number of auditees that are unable to meet their legislated obligation to submit financials”.

Finally, local government has been charged with seeking to empower marginalised and excluded groups within the community. As such, the culture of corruption, and a lack of a proper framework of empowerment for service providers based on merit and the developmental goals of local government. The sad practice of channelling resources to a few individuals has gripped the local government system to the disadvantage of enterprising service providers that need to be developed into businesses that employ local people.

On the other hand, the lack of skills is now more evident that ever in the appointments of personnel and service providers alike without merit. This led to a situation in which: 'Annual irregular expenditure increased from R25.2-billion to R32.06-billion. The number of municipalities incurring irregular expenditure increased slightly from 239 to 241. These figures include amounts recorded from financial statements that were received after the submission deadline'. There is a stark reluctance, therefore, to hold people accountable when it comes to the use of public resources. This is only the tip of the ice berg in as far as the lack of financial management capability is concerned.

The crisis of local government can never be isolated from the rest of government. The failure of local government is the failure of government as a whole and thus government must take responsibility for this current state. Municipalities are at the coalface of service delivery; thus, the impact of maladministration are far-reaching.

The local government sphere has to engender a participatory model of governance upon which, communities can influence the programmes and can hold public officials accountable. Local government must be given due attention by resuscitating capability and capacity building programmes such as Siyenza Manje that was run by the Development Bank of Southern Africa (DBSA) under the auspices of the National Treasury. This programme made available both financial and technical to augment the skills within municipalities that resulted in interventions such as Operation Clean Audit and other measures. Such programmes engendered accountability and a sense of ownership in the stakeholders to do better every time!

The decay of local governance has left many competent professionals disheartened and disenchanted with local government structures and the counter-productive environment. As a result, municipalities have experienced skills flight as such professionals look for opportunities in the private sector or at higher levels of government structures; that is, at provincial and national. This has further deepened the technical incapacities of local government structures and lack of accountability.

Local government needs to redeem itself from falling into sinkhole of irrelevance to rebuilding a fabric of professionalism, meritocracy and being a positive force of economic and social development.

We need innovative programmes that will bring local back to its core mandate and create greater economic activity that will lead to economic growth. After all, proper governance, astute financial management coupled with strong technical capabilities of managing the value chain of the municipality are the ingredients of a responsive and developmental local government.

Holeni is Chief Revenue Officer for Ntiyiso Consulting