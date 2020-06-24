Parliament gets the ball rolling on finding SA's new auditor-general

The committee has until August 31 to find a suitable candidate and report back to the National Assembly. The assembly recommends a preferred candidate and the president is the appointing authority.

Tolashe said she was humbled to be chairing this committee.

“I will do my best to make sure that collectively we appoint the best auditor-general after following all the processes that need to be followed,” she said.

Tolashe is a full-time member of parliament's public accounts committee (Scopa) and the portfolio committee on transport.