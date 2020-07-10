Explore Gauteng's hidden treasures

After weeks spent indoors, even those people who aren't typically avid hikers are dusting off their tekkies, eager to immerse themselves in the great outdoors again. While leisure travel remains restricted under level 3 of the lockdown, we are allowed to go on walks and hikes in our own province.

Some parks and reserves remain closed, but there are many outdoor spaces that are ready to welcome day visitors. Here are some.

Huddle Park

This property in Linksfield has opened its nature trails for cyclists, walkers and runners. It's open Tuesdays to Sundays from 6.30am to 5.30pm and Mondays from 10am to 5pm. Dogs are welcome, but need to be kept on a leash.

The golf course and restaurant are also open.

Pre-bookings are not required and day passes can be purchased from the pro shop.

Costs: R50 for adults and R30 for children under 12. Dogs enter for free, as do people with a membership card.

See huddlepark.com

Olive Tree Farm

Olive Tree Farm is a self-catering guest farm and B&B in the Magaliesberg, about an hour's drive from Joburg. Day visitors can enjoy walks and hikes on the 250ha property seven days a week, from 7am-4pm in winter and 6.30am-5.30pm in summer. They will take a maximum of 20 people per day, so booking is essential.

The property has three trails, 2km, 3km, or you can combine them for a longer walk.

Day visitors can bring their own picnic baskets or pre-order lunch - burger, chips and salad for R100 or kiddies' meals for R50 - from the B&B's kitchen.

Costs: Entrance is R75 for adults and R30 for under 18s.

See olivetreefarm.co.za or e-mail info@olivetreefarm.co.za