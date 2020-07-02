Municipal mess adds to our woes

At least R32bn.

This is how much municipalities across the country spent irregularly in the 2018/19 financial year.

Auditor-general Kimi Makwetu released his annual report yesterday, pointing to municipalities in KwaZulu-Natal and the Eastern Cape as the worst offenders with regards to irregular expenditure.

Granted, as bureaucrats often argue, this is not necessarily wasted or stolen money.

But it tells a compelling story of a culture in local government where rules are flouted, whether justifiably or for nefarious ends, thus creating fertile ground for corruption and looting.

Makwetu's report paints a numeric picture of the disaster and ineptitude that is our municipal systems.

Just over a billion rand was spent on consultants, yet the majority of councils produced poor audits. None of this is surprising.