Tshwane leads irregular expenditure in Gauteng - AG

The political instability in the Tshwane metro has contributed largely to Gauteng's irregular expenditure, findings by the auditor-general stated.

Although auditor-general (AG) Kimi Makwetu yesterday said Gauteng municipalities have in general improved in their audit outcomes, he flagged the collapse of the City of Tshwane council as having negatively impacted the province's financial accounting.

He said the council failed to appoint a city manager and to act on a decision to recoup R3.2bn from individuals who were awarded tenders, including that of smart prepaid meter contract. "The instability in the council as evidenced by numerous collapses in council sittings has resulted in an inability to table investigations and effectively implement resolutions," Makwetu said.

Makwetu revealed this yesterday when he released the 2018/19 local government audit results in which he reported that irregular expenditure went up by R7bn to R32bn, while fruitless and wasteful expenditure increased to R2bn in 200 municipalities.

According to Makwetu only 31 municipalities improved while 76 regressed.

"In total, 91% of the municipalities did not comply with legislation. The outcome is similar to the previous year and slightly higher than the 85% in 2016-17. The lapse in oversight and lack of controls relating to compliance were evident in a number of areas, including supply chain management," Makwetu said.

KwaZulu-Natal and the Eastern Cape were the worst offenders on irregular expenditure amounting to R6.7bn each. In the North West, R5.5bn was spent irregularly, R5bn in Gauteng, R2.7bn in the Western Cape, R2.1bn in Limpopo, R1.7bn in the Free State, R1.4bn in Mpumalanga, with the Northern Cape reporting R390m.

He said that municipalities across the country spent R1.26bn on consultants to assist with preparation of financial statements even though there were permanent staffers tasked with this job, but said that there was still little value in this spending as only 14% of them showed improvements.